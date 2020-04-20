South Korea's presidential office says no suspicious activities detected in North Korea, cannot confirm Kim had surgery
Updated 4/20/2020 10:20 PM
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's presidential office says no suspicious activities detected in North Korea, cannot confirm Kim had surgery.
