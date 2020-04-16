5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2010 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the fifth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, in Philadelphia. Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a child rides a scooter past barricades at an entrance to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis. The entrance to the park has been closed to vehicle traffic in an effort to give visitors on foot more room to practice social distancing and help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press

The sun begins to rise through trees as Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bluebells are particularly associated with ancient woodland where it can dominate the forest floor to produce carpets of violet'"blue flowers. Associated Press

Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean diplomat, who defected to South Korea in 2016 and a candidate of the main opposition United Future Party, wipes his tear after he was certain to secure victory in the parliamentary elections in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Thae on Thursday won a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections, the first such achievement among tens of thousands of North Koreans who have fled their authoritarian, impoverished homeland. (Shin Jun-hee/Yonhap via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this March. 1, 2020 file photo, people walk next to election campaign billboards showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Benny Gantz, left, in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israel's president on Sunday, April 12, 2020, turned down a request from Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government. The announcement means that Gantz and Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday night to reach a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER

Israel's president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT

A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea's parliamentary elections.

3. RUSSIA, EUROPEANS CLASH OVER SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Syria's close ally Russia clashes with European nations in the U.N. Security Council over a watchdog report blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine in 2017.

4. US JUDGE CANCELS PERMIT FOR KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE FROM CANADA

A U.S. judge cancels a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that's expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

5. REPORT: HALLADAY ON DRUGS, DOING STUNTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED

A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed in 2017.