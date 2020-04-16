Veteran's garden walk raises $16M for UK health service

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, poses for a photo at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, poses with family members, from left, grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, poses for a photo at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

Military personnel and others welcome 99-year old British military veteran Tom Moore, completing the 100th length of his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but more than 250,000 donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

99-year old British military veteran Tom Moore, who has completed the 100th length of his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but more than 250,000 donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

99-year old British military veteran Tom Moore, completing the 100th length of his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but more than 250,000 donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

Military personnel and others welcome 99-year old British military veteran Tom Moore, completing the 100th length of his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, raising millions of pounds for the NHS with donations to his fundraising challenge from around the world, Thursday April 16, 2020. Moore started walking laps in his garden as a humble fundraising challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, and has now raised millions for the National Health Service and become a national rallying point during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. His family thought it would be a stretch to raise 1,000 pounds, but more than 250,000 donors have pledged millions of pounds and still counting. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press