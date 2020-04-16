What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, photo, a worker sorts out finished packaged masks prepared for export at the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China won't restrict exports of medical goods needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said Thursday, April 16, 2020, amid global tension over scarce masks and ventilators. Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, wearing a face mask, speaks during the country's coronavirus task force meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, April 16, 2020. Prime Minister Abe has expanded an ongoing state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continued to spread. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Pallbearers wearing full PPE suits lower in the grave the casket containing the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his burial ceremony at the Nasrec Memorial Park outside Johannesburg Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of Covid-19 infection in a Johannesburg hospital Sunday April 12 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Doctor Giovanni Passeri relaxes in the doctor's lounge after completing a routine round of medical examinations during a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Most of the times he is on a night shift the couch is the best Passeri can get to stretch out. A cardboard box at right holds envelopes with the medical charts of discharged patients. Associated Press

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, top left, with his assistant doctor Mariaconcetta Terracina, has 82-year-old patient Mario read his note about the latter's medical conditions during a routine examination part of a night shift in his ward in the COVID-19 section of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mario has been under oxygen CPAP (continuous positive air pressure) headgear ventilation and he could only communicate in writing because the hissing sound of the oxygen made it difficult for him to hear the doctor's voice. Mario's health conditions have been worsening since after his admission on March 28. He died in the evening of April 14. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo, fashion designer Do Quyen Hoa shows off an embroidery face mask at her studio in Hanoi, Vietnam. The collection of face masks adorned with Vietnamese hand embroideries was created as the world is fighting against the spread of the new coronavirus. Associated Press

The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus is ballooning, causing an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump's push to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines.

The government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. work force of roughly 159 million - easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.



Trump planned to announce new recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen despite warnings from business leaders and governors that more testing and protective gear are needed first. Thousands more public health workers could also be required.

Here are some of AP's top stories Thursday on the world's coronavirus pandemic.

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:

- Ten nurses have been suspended from their jobs at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after refusing to care for coronavirus patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the U.S. who say they've been asked to work without adequate protection. Some have taken part in protests or lodged formal complaints. Others are buying - or even making - their own supplies.

- Dr. Giovanni Passeri has worked every day at a hospital since his ward received its first COVID-19 case on March 7 in hard-hit Parma province in northern Italy. An AP photographer documented his day and night, from his tense 12-hour overnight shift to his drastically altered routine at home with his wife and 10-year-old son. What emerges is an intimate portrait of a doctor from a medical staff that well-wishers have affectionately dubbed their 'warriors.'

- As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has become an unexpected part of the audition. The women who are believed to be top candidates are trying to demonstrate leadership on issues thrust into the spotlight by the virus.

- Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing bad health advice and other falsehoods promoted by politicians and others while directing users to credible sources like the World Health Organization.

- As governments across the world enact emergency measures to keep people at home and stave off the pandemic, some are unhappy about having their missteps publicized. Others are taking advantage of the crisis to silence critics and tighten control.

- In China, where consumer spending propels most of the country's growth, people have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships. Authorities are trying to encourage spending by handing out shopping vouchers, but many people are uneasy about a possible resurgence of the coronavirus or losing their jobs.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here's how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you're worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

- 22 million: Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month - easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

IN OTHER NEWS:

- LOVERS' GAZE: A co-worker snapped a photo of two nurses, a husband and wife, in an eye-to-eye embrace despite layers of protective gear. The image is inspiring people around the globe.

- IRAN'S MUSICIANS: Performance halls in Iran are closed and many residents are isolated in their homes amid the Mideast's worst outbreak. But some Iranian musicians are finding performance spaces where they can play, including on rooftops and in doorways and empty porches.

- HELPING CONNECTIONS: A 19-year-old Rhode Island man has set up a program to help coronavirus patients who aren't allowed to receive visitors while in the hospital stay connected to their loved ones.

