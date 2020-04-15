Browns eyeing left tackle with No. 10 pick in NFL Draft

10. CLEVELAND (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Picked to compete for playoff spot, Browns were one of league's biggest disappointments, undermined by continued drama, injuries and sabotaged by unrealistic expectations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield regressed in his second season, coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one, and general manager John Dorsey departed after rebuilding roster.

FREE AGENCY: Signed RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, QB Case Keenum, LB B.J. Goodson, S Karl Joseph, DT Andrew Billings. Lost LB Joe Schobert, S Damarious Randall, DB T.J. Carrie. Didn't re-sign LB Christian Kirksey, LT Greg Robinson. Restructured RT Chris Hubbard's contract,

THEY NEED: LT, LB, S, TE.

THEY DON'T NEED: RB, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa LT Tristen Wirfs, Louisville LT Mekhi Bekton, Alabama LT Jedrick Wills, Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.

OUTLOOK: Left tackle remains most pressing need, and if you're looking for quality one, this is draft to find it. There are four highly ranked tackles, and one should be available when Browns are on clock. Departures of Schobert, Kirksey have created major need for linebacker depth. And with so many good wide receivers available, don't be surprised if Browns grab one in early rounds.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL