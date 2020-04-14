With hockey on hiatus, storied Stanley Cup is locked away

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2005, file photo, Jonathan Acica, from Montreal, looks up at the Stanley Cup on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. The coronavirus pandemic has brought sports to a standstill worldwide and has ignited a debate about whether 2020 will be another year when the title isn't decided. The abandoned 1919 finals was just one of two instances since 1893 that the championship trophy was not awarded. The only other time no champion was crowned was when the 2005 lockout wiped out the entire NHL season. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2005, file photo, the inscription on the Stanley Cup showing the 1919 series, the only series in the history of the cup not completed, is shown at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. The Seattle Metropolitans were on the verge of winning their second Stanley Cup in three years back in 1919. They never got to celebrate. Neither did the Montreal Canadiens, their opponent in the series. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Hockey Hall of Fame Curator Philip Pritchard and Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby and general manager Jim Rutherford pose around the Stanley Cup as the 2017 NHL champions' ring is donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame by the Penguins in Toronto. The NHL is on hold, the cup is locked up inside the Hockey Hall of Fame and longtime keeper Pritchard has shed his trademark white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Phil Pritchard, left, picks up the Stanley Cup as Craig Campbell, right, holds the original Stanley Cup following an event commemorating the cup's 125th anniversary at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. The NHL is on hold, the cup is locked up inside the Hockey Hall of Fame and longtime keeper Pritchard has shed his trademark white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Associated Press

Phil Pritchard spent a recent afternoon carrying groceries back to his home outside Toronto - a far cry from taking the Stanley Cup around North America in the heat of the NHL playoffs.

Hockey is on hold, the Stanley Cup is locked away in its case at the Hockey Hall of Fame and its longtime keeper has shed his familiar white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. Pritchard makes the 30-minute drive to check on the Cup and the Hall's other trophies twice a week and make sure all is well at a quiet time usually filled with the buzz of playoff games.

'The Stanley Cup is put away, the NHL trophies - everything is locked up and everything,' Pritchard said. "Everything's safe and sound."

No one knows when it will be safe for the most storied trophy in sports to be in the public eye again. Upon pausing the season March 12, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL's "goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.'

That particular moment is the culmination of each season and a long journey for the Cup under the watchful eye of Pritchard, Mike Bolt, Howie Borrow and its other handlers. One of its final stops this season came in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, before the final few across Canada were canceled.

This time of year is typically among the busiest for the 128-year-old trophy. A year ago, it went from President Donald Trump's Oval Office desk during the 2018 champion Washington Capitals' White House visit to a concert stage in Tampa, Florida, to mark the opening night of the playoffs and on to appearances on the 'Today" show set in New York and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Not this year. With distancing regulations in effect, Pritchard and his colleagues are mostly cataloging items from home. He said the Hall of Fame hasn't yet begun gathering items from the most recent games but acknowledged they might become part of the 'Year in Review' display if the season doesn't resume.

"If hockey doesn't continue this year at any level, it's going to be a different display," Pritchard said. 'We're always trying to preserve some part of hockey. With everything closed down, it's like there's no hockey history at all. But there is hockey history happening. It's just happening in a different way that nobody's ever used to.'

Already the ECHL's Kelly Cup and Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup won't be handed out after the remainder of those seasons were canceled. Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said he wasn't sure what the value would be of winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 after such a delay.

'I know they so badly want to give out the Stanley Cup this year, but in all seriousness it's not going to be like winning a real Stanley Cup because the season wasn't finished,' said Doughty, who won it in 2012 and 2014.

Bettman has refused to speculate about not awarding the Cup, which has only happened twice since 1893: in 1919, when the final couldn't be completed because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 when the season was wiped out by a lockout.

The inscription '1919 Montreal Canadiens Seattle Metropolitans Series Not Completed' remains on the neck of the Cup, something Pritchard has seen many times since starting his job in December 1988. Seattle's pending addition to the NHL in 2021 and the 100-year anniversary of the year without a Cup champion made him think about it, but he is more concerned about current events.

'The focus for me and everyone else right now is to make sure our family and friends are OK and see what happens from there,' Pritchard said.

Of course, if the NHL can get back and crown a new champion, Pritchard will be there.

'I'll have my white gloves on,' he said.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports