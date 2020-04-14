Cuomo says Trump is not a king, can't force states to reopen

A man enters the subway on a rainy day in New York, Monday, April 13, 2020. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's death toll from coronavirus has topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day. The death tally hit the milestone only about a month after the state recorded its first death. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to morning TV shows Tuesday to push back against President Donald Trump's claim of 'total' authority to reopen the nation's virus-stalled economy, noting that a president is not an absolute monarch.

'We don't have a king,' Cuomo said on NBC's "Today. 'We have a president. That was a big decision. We ran away from having a king, and George Washington was president, not King Washington. So the president doesn't have total authority.'

The Democratic governor, whose state has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, was reacting to Trump's assertion Monday that 'when somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.'

'Nope,' Cuomo said.

When asked on CNN's 'New Day" what he would do if the Republican president ordered him to reopen New York's economy, Cuomo said 'If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it. And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and that would go into the courts and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment.'

Trump made his comments in reaction to moves by governors on both coasts Monday to form multi-state compacts to coordinate reopening society amid the global pandemic.

More than 10,000 people in New York state have died from the coronavirus, Cuomo reported Monday.