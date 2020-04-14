UK organization: Armed men board ship off Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A United Kingdom maritime organization says a ship reportedly has been boarded by armed men off the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said in an alert Tuesday night that the vessel 'had been boarded by armed men while at anchor' near the strait off the coast of Iran.

The organization offered no further detail. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate report from Iran on the incident.

The U.K. organization urged ships traveling in the area to 'exercise caution.'

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. A maritime intelligence firm warned of suspicious incidents near the strait in recent weeks.