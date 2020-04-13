Health officials warn NYC could run out of virus test swabs

NEW YORK -- New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should only test hospitalized patients, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers over the weekend.

'As the swab supply continues to decline, there is a real possibility hospitals will completely run out,' the April 11 health alert said. 'At this time, providers are reminded to only test hospitalized patients in order to preserve resources that are needed to diagnose and appropriately manage patients with more severe illness.'

The warning came amid repeated pleas from New York City and state officials for the federal government to provide widespread testing in order to move to a containment phase in the coronavirus outbreak.

'We can't make that transition back to normal without testing on a much larger scale,' he said Monday on MSNBC.