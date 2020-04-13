Number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpasses 2 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins tally
Updated 4/13/2020 7:30 PM
WASHINGTON -- Number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpasses 2 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins tally.
