Joe Biden wins Alaska Democratic primary 3 days after Sanders suspended campaign
Updated 4/11/2020 9:23 PM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Joe Biden wins Alaska Democratic primary 3 days after Sanders suspended campaign.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.