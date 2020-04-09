This Date in Baseball

April 10

1913 : President Wilson threw out the first ball as the Senators edged the New York Yankees 2-1 in Washington's home opener. Walter Johnson allowed an unearned run in the first inning, but did not yield another run for 56 consecutive innings.

1959 : Chicago's Nellie Fox, who went 5 for 7, hit a 14th-inning opening day home run off Don Mossi to beat Detroit, 9-7. The White Sox second baseman did not homer in 623 at-bats the previous season.

1962 : The Houston Colt .45s, in the first major league game played in Texas, beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 before 25,000. Roman Mejias led Houston's offense with two three-run homers.

1969 : Tommy Agee of the New York Mets hit a home run into the upper deck in Shea Stadium's left field. It was the longest home run to reach the seats in the history of the stadium.

1982 : Under icy conditions, the Cleveland Indians opened the season at Municipal Stadium with an 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers before 62,443 fans. Five hundred tons of snow had to be removed from the field; the game-time temperature was 38 degrees, with a wind chill of 17.

1990 : Boston's Wade Boggs tied a major league record for a nine-inning game by drawing three intentional walks.

2000 : Cincinnati's Ken Griffey Jr. became the youngest player to hit 400 career home runs when he connected in the Reds' 7-5 loss to Colorado. At 30 years, 141 days, Griffey beat the previous mark set by Jimmie Foxx, who was 30 years, 248 days old.

2001 : The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game concluded in one hour, 55 minutes, the fastest home game in Arizona history. The Diamondbacks' Curt Schilling earned his 16th career shutout and 66th complete game in a 2-0 victory. Schilling gave up two hits and struck out 10. Kevin Brown tossed a three-hitter and fanned eight for Los Angeles.

___

April 11

1907 - New York catcher Roger Bresnahan appeared wearing shin guards for the first time in a major league game.

1912 - Rube Marquard of the New York Giants began a 19-game winning streak with an 18-3 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1961 - The Los Angeles Angels won their first major league game with a 7-2 victory over the Orioles at Baltimore. Ted Kluszewski hit two homers for the Angels.

1962 - The New York Mets played their first game and lost 11-4 to the Cardinals in St. Louis. Stan Musial of the Cardinals had three hits and tied Mel Ott's National League career record with his 1,859th run scored. The Mets would lose their first nine games on the way to a 40-120 record.

1969 - The Seattle Pilots played their first game, with Gary Bell shutting out the White Sox 7-0 at Sicks Stadium.

1985 - Seattle's Gorman Thomas hit three homers and drove in six runs to lead the Mariners to a 14-6 victory over the Oakland A's.

1990 - Mark Langston made his Angels debut by combining with Mike Witt on a no-hitter as California beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

1996 - Greg Maddux's major league record of road victories ended at 18 in a row with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. He had been 18-0 with an 0.99 ERA in 20 regular-season road starts since losing at Montreal on June 27, 1994.

2001 - Atlanta's Greg Maddux was almost flawless for seven innings, combining with a pair of relievers to pitch a one-hitter in a 2-0 win over the New York Mets. The Mets wound up with only one runner against Maddux, Mike Remlinger and John Rocker. Todd Zeile lined a single about a foot beyond second baseman Quilvio Veras' glove with one out in the second.

2007 - Felix Hernandez pitched a one-hitter and struck out six, helping Seattle beat Boston 3-0.

2008 - Missouri's Jacob Priday set a Big 12 Conference record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior went 5-for-5, drove in nine runs and scored six times.

2011 - Sam Fuld had four extra-base hits and drove in three runs to help Tampa Bay bust out of an early season slump with a 16-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. Fuld, needing a single to complete the cycle, doubled into the left-field corner in his last at-bat in the ninth. Fuld hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Rays a 6-0 lead. Fuld doubled in the fourth and tripled in the sixth.

2014 - San Diego's Andrew Cashner threw his second career one-hitter and struck out a career-high 11 for a 6-0 win over Detroit. Cashner took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Rajai Davis hit a one-out flare single into center field, just past the glove of outstretched second baseman Jedd Gyorko.

___

April 12

1906 - Johnny Bates of Boston became the first modern player to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Irv Young allowed one hit as Boston beat Brooklyn 2-0.

1912 - The Chicago Cubs' Tinker-Evers-Chance double play combination played its final major league game together.

1955 - In their first game in Kansas City, the transplanted Athletics defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-2 at Municipal Stadium. The standing-room crowd of 32,147 was the largest paid crowd for any event in Kansas City.

1965 - The first National League home run in the Houston Astrodome was hit by Richie Allen of the Philadelphia Phillies off Bob Bruce in a 2-0 victory over the Astros.

1966 - A crowd of 50,671 welcomed the Braves to Atlanta, but Willie Stargell spoiled the occasion with a two-run homer in the 13th inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 victory.

1980 - In an awesome display of power, Cecil Cooper and Don Money each hit grand slams in the second inning of Milwaukee's 18-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

1992 - Boston's Matt Young pitched eight no-hit innings at Cleveland but lost 2-1. In the second game, the Indians managed only two hits off Roger Clemens to set a major league record for fewest hits (2) in a doubleheader.

1994 - Scott Cooper hit for the cycle and drove in five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 22-11 rout of the Kansas City Royals.

2003 - The Detroit Tigers won for the first time this season, getting a three-run homer from Shane Halter to beat the White Sox 4-3. The Tigers (1-9), the only team since 1900 to start back-to-back seasons with nine straight losses, started 0-11 last season.

2011 - Dan Haren pitched a one-hitter, allowing only Shin-Soo Choo's clean single in the fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat Cleveland 2-0. Haren struck out eight and walked two in his third major league shutout. Choo's single to center field came with one out in the fourth.

___

April 13

1914 - The first Federal League game was played in Baltimore and the Terrapins defeated Buffalo, 3-2, behind Jack Quinn. A crowd estimated at 27,000 stood 15 rows deep in the outfield to witness the return of big league baseball to Baltimore.

1933 - Sammy West of St. Louis went 6-for-6 in an 11-inning win over the Chicago White Sox. He had five singles and a double off Ted Lyons.

1953 - For the first time in half a century, a new city was represented in the American or National leagues. The Braves moved from Boston to Milwaukee and opened in Cincinnati, where Max Surkont set down the Reds, 2-0.

1954 - Henry Aaron made his major league debut in left field for the Milwaukee Braves and went 0-for-5 in a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati's Jim Greengrass hit four doubles in his first major league game.

1963 - Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tripled off Pittsburgh's Bob Friend for his first major league hit.

1972 - The first player strike in baseball history ended.

1984 - Pete Rose got his 4,000th hit, a double off Philadelphia pitcher Jerry Koosman. The hit came exactly 21 years after his first hit.

1987 - The San Diego Padres set a major league record when the first three batters in the bottom of the first inning hit homers off San Francisco starter Roger Mason in their home opener. The Padres, trailing 2-0, got homers from Marvell Wynne, Tony Gwynn and John Kruk.

1993 - Lee Smith became the all-time saves leader as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. Smith got his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon of the Cincinnati Reds.

1999 - Texas catcher Ivan Rodriguez drove in nine runs in the Rangers' 15-6 victory at Seattle. Rodriguez hit a three-run homer in the first, a two-run single in the second and his first career grand slam in the third as Texas took a 13-0 lead.

2004 - San Francisco's Barry Bonds hit his 661st homer, passing Willie Mays to take sole possession of third place on baseball's career list.

2006 - Cody Ross hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to help Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh 13-5.

2007 - Carlos Lee hit three homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs, helping Houston to a 9-6 win at Philadelphia.

2008 - Joe Crede and Paul Konerko each hit grand slams for the White Sox against the Tigers, the third time Chicago has had multiple grand slams in the same game in its history.

2009 - Orlando Hudson hit for the cycle as Los Angeles beat Randy Johnson and San Francisco 11-1.

2009 - Chicago's Jermaine Dye and Paul Konerko reached 300 career homers with consecutive drives in the second inning of the White Sox's 10-6 win over Detroit. They became the first teammates to hit century milestone home runs of at least 300 in the same game.

2009 - Jody Gerut christened the Mets' new home, Citi Field, with a leadoff homer in San Diego's 6-5 win over New York. Gerut's shot off Mike Pelfrey marked the first time in history that the first batter homered in a regular-season opener at a major league ballpark.

2011 - A federal jury convicted Barry Bonds of a single charge of obstruction of justice, but failed to reach a verdict on the three counts at the heart of allegations that he knowingly used steroids and human growth hormone and lied to a grand jury about it.

2012 - Matt Cain threw a one-hitter, allowing only a single by Pittsburgh pitcher James McDonald in the sixth inning during a near-perfect performance as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pirates 5-0 in their home opener.

2012 - Aaron Harang set a Dodgers record with nine consecutive strikeouts, one short of the major league mark, and Los Angeles beat San Diego 9-8 on four straight walks in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Padres struck out 18 times, tying the most by a Dodgers pitching staff for a nine-inning game. Still, Los Angeles blew an 8-3 lead. San Diego's Chase Headley hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Kenley Jansen.

2014 - Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Raul Ibanez hit consecutive home runs off Bartolo Colon in the first inning, setting the tone for the Los Angeles Angels' 14-2 rout of the New York Mets.

___