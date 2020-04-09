 

US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

 
Associated Press
Posted4/9/2020 7:00 AM

MOSCOW -- A U.S.-Russian space crew blasted off to the International Space Station onThursday following a tight quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos' Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled at 1:05 PM (0805 GMT) from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft is set to dock at the station at the station six hours later.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday in a video link from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew has been in 'a very strict quarantine' for the past month and so in good health.

"We all feel fantastic,' he said.

