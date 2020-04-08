Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates 'to match the modern progression of Atlanta.'

The team's first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.

Each new look features red stripes. The home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.

The new look replaces a design that included red, black or white jerseys with white pants.

The redesign includes alternate looks that include a throwback look from 1966, the team's first season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL