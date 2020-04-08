NCAA grants DePaul's Coleman-Lands 6th year of eligibility

Butler guard Kamar Baldwin (3) tries to block the shot of DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Butler forward Sean McDermott (22) forces DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) to stop his drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) takes a jump shot against Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.

The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He has averaged 10.8 points with 77 3s in 41 games for the Blue Demons.

DePaul finished with a 16-16 record last season after a 12-1 start.

Coach Dave Leitao's contract was extended through the 2023-24 season last week. The Blue Demons have just one winning year since he returned in 2015 for a second stint.

