Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
Updated 4/7/2020 4:16 PM
LOS ANGELES -- The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.
NaasÃ³n JoaquÃn GarcÃa, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles.
It was not clear when he would be released.
The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. GarcÃa's attorney did not immediately have a comment.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.