 

Police: Man killed when pushed in path of Chicago ``L" train

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/7/2020 9:17 PM

CHICAGO -- A Chicago ``L' passenger was killed Tuesday when he was shoved from a Loop business district subway platform into the path of a train, according to police.

The attack on the unidentified male victim occurred during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour, and disrupted service on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red and Purple lines.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The victim was standing on the platform when he was approached by three assailants and shoved to the tracks and struck by the train. Police say the attackers left the station and no arrests have been made.

The ``L' station at Jackson St. and a connecting pedestrian tunnel has been the site of several violent attacks, including a fatal shooting this year, prompting the increased presence of police at CTA stations.

