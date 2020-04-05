 

Suburban Chicago zoo gets 2 lions named Brutus and Titus

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/5/2020 8:13 AM

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- A zoo in suburban Chicago is getting two new lions named Brutus and Titus after the previous lions ones were euthanized, officials said.

Brookfield Zoo officials said they are 4-year-old male siblings that arrived from Hogle Zoo in Utah last month.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The previous lions were euthanized in January, one for age-related health issues and the other an injury believed to have been caused by a fall.

The zoo is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, zoo officials are offering a sneak peak of the animals on the facility's Facebook page.

'Before we had to close the zoo, guests were inquiring as to when we would be getting lions again following the devastating loss of our previous pair,' Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs, said in a statement. 'We wanted to share some happy news during this trying time and are looking forward to when guests can visit the zoo to see Brutus and Titus.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 