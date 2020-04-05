 

Illinois group to receive federal loan for rural projects

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/5/2020 8:19 AM

CHICAGO -- Illinois is among 14 states receiving $65 million in federal investments for the improvement of community facilities in rural areas, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission in southern Illinois will get a $1.8 million loan to build a new office. Officials said they plan to lease a part of the office to another Marion-based nonprofit agency, Man-Tra-Con. Both organizations help with technical assistance and economic development to Jackson, Franklin, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Federal officials said the investments will benefit more than 600,000 rural residents nationwide with upgrades or construction of schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

'Access to modern community facilities and essential services is critical for growth and prosperity in rural communities,' Bette Brand, the USDA's deputy under secretary for rural development, said in a statement.

Officials said 38 projects nationwide will be getting loans or grants.

