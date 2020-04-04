AP PHOTOS: Meals for Paris' marginalized amid coronavirus

Men queue to enter the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown in France, charity workers are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. France's Aurore association, a charity dating back to the 19th century, has been serving meals at the former Saint Vincent de Paul hospital since March 24, a week into the nationwide confinement to stem the spread of the virus. Associated Press

A volunteer stands in the office at the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Homeless people share food in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A volunteer helps fill out documents in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A man takes a rest in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Homeless people arrive in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A volunteer carries a tea distribution machine in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A man reads a book in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A volunteer helps to clean the clothes of homeless and migrants in the "Aurore" center in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A volunteer cleans a room at "Aurore" reception center to support homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Chief of project Alice, third left, attends a debrief meeting with the team of volunteers at the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Volunteers prepare food in the kitchens of the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Volunteers prepare food bags for distribution in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Volunteers prepare food bags for distribution in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

A volunteer delivers a bag of food in the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press

Homeless people after receiving food at the "Aurore" center for homeless and migrants in Paris, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, charity workers at France's Aurore association, are preparing more than a thousand meals a day for migrants and the homeless on the half-abandoned grounds of a former Paris hospital whose patron saint was devoted to the poor. Associated Press