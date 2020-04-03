Virus cost may top $4 trillion; French car insurance cheaper

Empty tables and chairs sit outside a restaurant in the North End, the city's Little Italy, normally bustling with tourists and diners, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Boston. Restaurants all over the country were ordered to close their dine-in service and only do take-out and delivery in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press

A lone bicyclist peddles though an empty Dewey Square Plaza outside South Station at rush hour which would normally be bustling with people catching trains home, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. It's a scene playing out all over the world. The spaces we filled, now filled with space. The empty streets and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour. From above, life on earth looks different. Associated Press

A sole pedestrian crosses Lansdowne Street which would normally be bustling with Boston Red Sox baseball fans watching the team's first game of the season being played in Toronto on Opening Day at bars around Fenway Park, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. This year's baseball season has been postponed in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Associated Press

A pedestrian, at lower left, walks a dog past a construction site sitting idle after projects in the city were shut down due to the coronavirus Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh shut down construction sites across the city in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Associated Press

In this photo taken March 27, 2020, the Italian flag hangs from the balcony of the French Embassy in Rome. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

An operator wearing a face mask to protect himself against the spread of Covid-19 stacks boxes of medical supplies from Chinese charity Jinde Charities at the Italian charity Caritas Ambrosiana logistic center in Burago, in Monza Brianza, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Caritas Ambrosiana via AP) Associated Press

School buses sit parked in a lot as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus Monday, March 30, 2020, in Providence, R.I. From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of school buses sitting idle. Associated Press

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments on Friday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.

COSTS MOUNT: The pandemic will cost the global economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity, according to new estimates from the Asian Development Bank.

The regional lender said Friday that growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020, more than halving last year's growth of 5.2%. China, the region's biggest economy, experienced double-digit contractions in business activity in January-February and will likely see growth fall to 2.3% this year. That's compared with 6.1 last year, already a three-decade low, the ADB said. China's losses from shutdowns and other costs due to the pandemic could add up to $692 billion if containment efforts drag on. But the ADB estimated that growth would bounce back next year to more than 7%.

In Europe, a key gauge of activity in manufacturing and services fell to a record low, suggesting an annualized drop in GDP of about 10% for the 19-country eurozone.

SMALL BUSINESS, BIG HELP: China has promised to ensure that entrepreneurs, who are the country's economic engine, get the loans they need to recover from the pandemic. The central bank plans to make 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) available to commercial banks for lending to small and medium-size enterprises, most of which are privately owned.

The ruling Communist Party began easing travel and other restrictions in early March to revive the world's second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak. The central bank also said this week local governments will be allowed to issue more bonds to finance spending on public works construction and other projects meant to shore up economic growth.

In Britain, the government is broadening the scope of an emergency loans scheme for businesses, enabling a wider range of small businesses to tap a 330 billion-pound fund of loan guarantees. So far, only 1,000 out of 130,000 loan inquiries have been approved.

HEAVY INDUSTRY: Toyota is halting production at five of its 18 plants in Japan, because of sluggish overseas demand. The stoppage will last three days for most of the plants, but one plant will close until mid-April.

The affected plants produce vehicles for export, including Lexus luxury models and the Prius hybrid. Other Japanese automakers, such as Honda Motor Co., have also suspended production as the outbreak slams demand. Toyota has reported 19 COVID-19 infectiosn among workers, including four in the U.S. and two in Japan, spokeswoman Kayo Doi said.

The U.S. auto industry is completely shut down.

Germany's auto industry association says new car registrations in the country dropped 38% in March compared with a year earlier, the steepest drop it has measured since German reunification three decades ago.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry said that 215,100 new vehicles were registered last month. Over the whole first quarter, 701,300 cars were registered '" a 20% year-on-year drop. Restrictions on public life in Germany started kicking in in mid-March and automakers have largely suspended production.

The association said that March production fell 37% and the number of cars exported dropped 32%.

SOUND OF ONE CAR CRASHING: Even pandemics have silver linings. Streets are largely empty, the number of traffic accidents are falling sharply, and so is the cost of auto insurance, at least in France.

The MAIF, one of France's largest auto insurers, said Friday that traffic accidents are down between 75% and 80% since the country largely shutdown.

MAIF plans to refund some of the savings from a 100 million-euro ($108 million) drop in traffic-accident payouts. It said the rebate to clients with vehicle insurance will likely be about 50 euros ($54) each. Motorists will be given the option to donate the refunds to medical personnel, vaccine research or charity.

MARKETS: Global stock markets fell Friday after soaring U.S. job losses tempered enthusiasm about a possible deal to stabilize oil prices amid anxiety over the global economic decline due to the pandemic. On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 1%.

ROUNDING IT OUT: The U.S. typically has a unique response to crisis, and this one is no different.

Firearm sales spiked 85% last month compared with the March last year, according an analysis of the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting.

The laws of supply and demand also apply to arming up, of course, and the cost of adding guns the the shopping list will cost you.

'Much of the industry's inventory will have been depleted, so that we anticipate that weapons and ammunition prices increased as well,' said Jurgen Brauer, SAAF's chief economist.

Data on prices will be released soon.