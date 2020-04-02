Shannon Schweyen won't return as Lady Griz hoops coach

MISSOULA, Mont. -- The University of Montana is not renewing the contract of women's basketball coach Shannon Schweyen, who has been affiliated with the team for more than three decades.

Schweyen was an All-American basketball player at Montana and was an assistant to coach Robin Selvig for 24 years before being named head coach four years ago.

"For the past 32 years my life has been devoted to the University of Montana and Lady Griz basketball," Schweyen told the Missoulian on Wednesday. "I feel privileged to have spent my career here, supported by amazing fans and an amazing coach in Robin Selvig.

'After three difficult years with the injuries and everything, in our first healthy season I'm proud of what my players accomplished this last year. Unfortunately it wasn't enough. For me it's very sad,' she said.

Her teams posted a 52-69 record, but went 17-13 this season, losing in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament. Eight players left the team over the past two seasons with eligibility remaining. Last week, junior Gabi Harrington transferred to Idaho and sophomore Kylie Frohlich entered the NCAA transfer portal. Schweyen's teams also lost seven of eight games to rival Montana State.

Schweyen said athletics director Kent Haslam offered her a two-year contract after the Big Sky tournament, but then withdrew the offer. Haslam could not be reached for comment.