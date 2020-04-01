Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies at 68

PARIS -- Pape Diouf, a former Marseille president who led the French soccer club from 2005-09, has died. He was 68.

Marseille confirmed the death on Wednesday on its official website, saying Diouf died on Tuesday.

The Senegal native was a charismatic and popular president who was close to the fans and players.

'Pape will forever remain in the hearts of Marseille people and one of the great architects of the club,' Marseille wrote under a photo of Diouf.

Although Marseille did not win a trophy when Diouf was president, he oversaw a period of stability during which the club qualified for the Champions League.

The French soccer league called Diouf's death 'a moment of immense sadness for French soccer" and expressed its 'condolences to his family, his loved ones and Marseille.'

