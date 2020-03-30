NBA Calendar
Updated 3/30/2020 8:13 AM
(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice)
April 15 - Regular season ends.
April 18 - Playoffs begin.
May 19 - Draft lottery, Chicago.
May 21-24 - Draft combine, Chicago.
June 4 - NBA Finals begin.
June 25 - NBA draft.
___
