10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this July 13, 2007 file photo, French Marine officers wait atop "Le Vigilant" nuclear submarine at L'Ile Longue military base, near Brest, Brittany. Stealthily cruising the ocean deeps, deliberately hiding from the world now in turmoil, the crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still blissfully unaware of how the coronavirus pandemic is turning life upside down. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Seen through their kitchen window, Allan and Debbie Cameron contact their grandchildren via the internet Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Debbie, 68, has asthma which makes her one of the people most at risk from the new coronavirus. The Cameron's now she see their children and grandchildren from the other side of a window or a phone. Associated Press

Pedestrians and traffic are seen on Canal Street Sunday, March 29, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Park Young-tai/Newsis via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrive to speak in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is departing for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

Environmental activists wearing masks symbolizing a virus perform during a new coronavirus prevention campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 30, 2020. Asian shares started the week with further losses as countries reported surging numbers of infections from the coronavirus that has prompted shutdowns of travel and business in many parts of the world. Associated Press

Residents watch workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, at the main road of closed market of Shijaiyah neighborhood in Gaza City, Friday, March 27, 2020. Gaza municipality close all the weekly Friday markets in Gaza starting from today. Associated Press

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

Indian workers arrange beds to prepare a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP EXTENDS SOCIAL DISTANCING AS ITALY, SPAIN HOPE FOR RELIEF

Bracing the U.S. for a coronavirus death toll that could exceed 100,000 people, the president bows to public health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding pandemic, while Italy and Spain, which have seen more than half the world's deaths from the virus, hoped that relief was coming as infection rates drop each day.

2. DESPITE BLOCKADE, VIRUS FINDS ITS WAY INTO GAZA

Fearing a widespread outbreak after nine confirmed cases, Gaza's Hamas leaders are racing to build two massive quarantine complexes and prepare the overcrowded territory that is not equipped to deal with a new health crisis.

3. AFTER OLYMPICS POSTPONED, TOKYO INFECTIONS SPIKE

The sudden rise in the number of virus cases in Tokyo have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan understated the extent of the outbreak in hopes of keeping the Summer Games on the original schedule.

4. WHAT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK MEANS FOR U.S. POLITICAL DIVISIONS IN AN ELECTION YEAR

State and local leaders are struggling to navigate inconsistent federal guidance and fierce political tribalism that is complicating their responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

5. VIRUS TOLL RISES ABOVE 1,000 IN NEW YORK

New York state, a virus hot spot in the U.S., reports at least 1,026 coronavirus-related deaths, with about three-quarters of those in New York City.

6. 'LOOKING AT THEM THROUGH THE WINDOW AND NOT BEING ABLE TO HUG THEM, IT'S JUST A DANG KILLER'

For grandparents all over the world, being protected from the coronavirus pandemic has meant a piercing distance from their loved ones.

7. WHERE NEWS OF THE PANDEMIC MAY HAVE NOT YET SPREAD

The crews of nuclear-armed submarines may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down.

8. VICTIM OF HANUKKAH STABBINGS DIES FROM INJURIES

Three months after a stabbing attack during an Orthodox Jewish community's Hanukkah celebration that came amid a rash of violence targeting Jews in the New York area, one of the five victims has died from his injuries.

9. WHAT HELPED A WARDEN FIND A MISSING TEEN

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Austin Schumacher is being hailed for using old-school backwoods skills to rescue a boy lost in a freezing swamp.

10. 'MUSIC TO FEED AND FUEL YOUR SOUL'

Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and many other artists perform in a concert from their homes to raise money for first responders and the families of virus victims.