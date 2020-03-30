AP PHOTOS: Virus overwhelms health workers, marches westward

Martina Papponetti, 25, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of her shift, March 27, 2020. Associated Press

People wearing protective clothing carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

David Vazquez, a street performer dressed as the Joker, waits in hopes of pedestrians who will pay to take pictures with him in Mexico City, March 23, 2020. Vazquez, who also worked as a trainer in a gym until it shut down today, said business for street performers has plummeted, with the few clients still stopping opting to take their pictures from a distance or posing beside him awkwardly, amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus. "We have to pay rent, light, gas, telephone," said Vazquez. "Where will we get that money? We all want to work." Associated Press

A woman stands inside a sterilization chamber set up at the arrival hall of Juanda International Airport amid new coronavirus outbreak, in Surabaya, Indonesia, March 24, 2020. Associated Press

South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Associated Press

An elderly COVID-19 patient sits inside an ambulance as he waits to be transferred from a Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2020. Associated Press

Children's playground toys are closed as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, March 29, 2020. Associated Press

A volunteer nurse wearing a mask tends to homeless in Milan, March 24, 2020. Associated Press

Medical and physician assistant students wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift camp for the homeless, March 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Officials opened part of a city parking lot as a makeshift homeless shelter after a local shelter closed when a man staying there tested positive for coronavirus. Associated Press

A local volunteer carries a package with soap and detergent to be distributed in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2020. Associated Press

French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris, March 24, 2020. Associated Press

Jaime Ramirez feeds his son Gabriel in Chia, Colombia, March 23, 2020. Associated Press

A volunteer with the Red Cross sorts homemade face masks meant to be sterilized and distributed among people in need in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. In Czech Republic it is mandatory that all people must cover their mouths and noses in public to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. Improvised methods such as a scarf or homemade mask are allowed. Associated Press

A man walks alone on the promenade under the FDR drive in Lower Manhattan, March 29, 2020. Associated Press

A priest and relatives pray as a victim of the COVID-19 is buried by undertakers at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2020. Associated Press

A woman wearing a mask crosses the street in front of a mural about traffic accidents reading, "NOT ONE MORE DEATH" in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 27, 2020. Associated Press

People wearing protective masks walk through La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, March 24, 2020. Associated Press

Medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic on the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, March 25, 2020. Associated Press

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy, March 27, 2020. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press