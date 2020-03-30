China state media report 19 people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern province of Sichuan
Updated 3/30/2020 9:52 PM
BEIJING -- China state media report 19 people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern province of Sichuan.
