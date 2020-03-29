NBA Calendar

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice)

April 15 - Regular season ends.

April 18 - Playoffs begin.

May 19 - Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 - Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 - NBA Finals begin.

June 25 - NBA draft.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports