Former AtlÃ©tico Madrid defender CapÃ³n dies at age 72

Updated 3/29/2020 7:38 AM
MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid says former defender JosÃ© Luis CapÃ³n has died. He was 72.
The club has not disclosed the cause of death.
CapÃ³n was part of the AtlÃ©tico team that won the Spanish league in 1973 and 1977. He also helped the club win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup and the 1976 Copa del Rey.
He played 269 games in nine seasons with AtlÃ©tico.
