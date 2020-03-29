Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie performing at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like 'Home' and 'Pickup Man,' has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included 'Honky Tonk Attitude," 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," 'Bigger Than the Beatles" and 'If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).'

His mid-90s albums 'Honkey Tonk Attitude' and 'Third Rock From the Sun' went platinum. Eighteen of Diffie's singles landed in the top 10, with five going No. 1. In his 2013 single '1994,' Jason Aldean name-checked the '90s country mainstay.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and five children from his five marriages.