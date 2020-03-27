 

British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted3/27/2020 7:00 AM

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 