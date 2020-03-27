Authorities: Iowa slaying suspect captured at Illinois hotel
Updated 3/27/2020 9:31 AM
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A suspect in the Iowa slaying of a 27-year-old man has been captured in Illinois, authorities said.
Todd Jenkins, 24, was spotted at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois, and then arrested Thursday as he tried to flee officers.
He faces charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Jenkins.
A criminal complaint says he drove Oct. 30 from Davenport to Cedar Rapids and, outside his former girlfriend's apartment, confronted Reginald Ward Jr. Ward was fatally shot later at a convenience store.
Ward lived in Moline, Illinois, authorities have said.
