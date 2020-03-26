Trump, eyeing easing of guidelines, says feds to offer categorizing counties by high, medium, low risk of virus spread
Updated 3/26/2020 1:00 PM
WASHINGTON -- Trump, eyeing easing of guidelines, says feds to offer categorizing counties by high, medium, low risk of virus spread.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.