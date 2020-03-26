Tiptoe through Dutch tulips? Not in coronavirus crisis

A sign asking people to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 meters, or five feet, apart to reduce the spread of the coronavirus was put up in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof in Lisse will not open this year after the Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of opening, it will allow people to virtually visit its colorful floral displays through its social media and online channels. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

View of the empty world-renowned, Dutch flower garden Keukenhof which was closed because of the coronavirus, in Lisse, Netherlands, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Keukenhof, which attracted 1.5 million visitors last year, will not open after the Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Instead of opening, it will allow people to virtually visit its colorful floral displays through its social media and online channels. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

The shoes of Bart Siemerink, director of the world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof, are adorned with a design of tulips, as he walks the empty lanes of the garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Keukenhof, which attracted 1.5 million visitors last year, will not open this year after the Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of opening, it will allow people to virtually visit its colorful floral displays through its social media and online channels. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Associated Press

