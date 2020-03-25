Court filing: Kansas coach 'encouraged' NCAA rule violations

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing it has evidence former football coach David Beaty 'allowed and encouraged NCAA violations' while at the University of Kansas.

The 66-page memo, which was filed by university attorneys in January and unsealed this past week, also said those alleged violations have 'resulted in several hundred thousand" dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics.

The filing includes transcripts of interviews with players and members of the football staff the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

Beaty was fired in November 2018. In March 2019, he sued the university claiming he was still owed a $3 million buyout because he was terminated without cause. The university maintains it doesn't have to pay the buyout because the alleged NCAA rule violations mean that it had cause to fire him.

'Beaty should not be rewarded for managing to avoid getting caught until after Kansas Athletics terminated him without cause," according to the filing.

The NCAA alleged in a notice the university received in September that the football program used a non-coaching staff member in a coaching role from December 2017 through October 2018.