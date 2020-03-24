Ex-St. John's player dies at 49, reportedly of coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Lee Green, a defensive standout who played on two NCAA Tournament teams for St. John's, has died. He was 49.

The Big East Conference school announced the death on Tuesday without identifying a cause. The New York Post quoted former teammate and friend Lamont Middleton in reporting Green's death was related to the coronavirus.

A New York City native, Green Green played for St. John's from 1991-94, playing his first season under Lou Carnesecca and his final two for Brian Mahoney. He averaged 2.3 points.

'He was a very gifted athlete, very strong,' Mahoney said. 'He was a guard who could penetrate. He had very good skills penetrating, dribbling the ball and became a very good defensive player for us.'

Green maintained a close relationship with the program over the years, attending games as recently as this past season.

'He was our defensive lockdown guy,' Ron Lifonte, St. John's assistant athletic director for sports medicine, told the New York Post. 'He could score if he needed to. He was one of the guys who really relished the role of 'Give me your best player and I'll lock him down.' He sacrificed his offense a lot for the good of the team, and he was everybody's favorite.'

Current coach Mike Anderson called Green's death a loss for the St. John's family.

'He left behind a lasting legacy with his contributions to our basketball program and touched so many lives in his years of service as a police officer in New York City," Anderson said.

The university did not provide information on survivors or funeral arrangements.

