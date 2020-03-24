China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province
Posted3/24/2020 7:00 AM
BEIJING -- Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.
People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.
The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.
The drastic steps came as a new coronavirus began spreading to the rest of China and overseas during the Lunar New Year holiday, when many Chinese travel.
Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.