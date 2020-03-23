 

NBA Calendar

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/23/2020 8:22 AM

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice)

April 15 - Regular season ends.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

April 18 - Playoffs begin.

May 19 - Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 - Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 - NBA Finals begin.

June 25 - NBA draft.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 