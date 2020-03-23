NFL Calendar
April 17 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 - NFL draft, Las Vegas.
May 19, 2020 - Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 6 - Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 8 - Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.
Sept. 5 - Final roster cutdown to 53.
Sept. 10 - Kickoff game to open regular season.
Sept. 13 - First full regular-season schedule.
