UEFA postpones Champions League final and other club finals, providing no new date
Updated 3/23/2020 12:45 PM
NYON, Switzerland -- UEFA postpones Champions League final and other club finals, providing no new date.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.