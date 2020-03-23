Canada's most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses.
Updated 3/23/2020 12:54 PM
TORONTO -- Canada's most populous province, Ontario, is ordering closure of all non-essential businesses.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.