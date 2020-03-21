Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus
Posted3/21/2020 7:00 AM
MEXICO CITY -- The president of Mexico's Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that 'I don't have serious symptoms." He says he'll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.
Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexican soccer learned Tuesday the head of AtlÃ©tico de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.
Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.
