Iran announces 149 more fatalities from virus, bringing death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases
Posted3/20/2020 7:00 AM
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran announces 149 more fatalities from virus, bringing death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.