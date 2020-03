NBA telling teams to keep players, staff out of facilities

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team and the Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team, is seen nearly empty, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Philadelphia. All games at the Center have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

The NBA has told its teams to close its training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting Friday, saying the shuttering will last indefinitely in the latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league told teams of the new directive in a memo sent Thursday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the 'œone player, one coach, one basket" rule.

Now, that's not even permitted. If players are going to work out during the league's shutdown, they'll have to do it at home or some other private facility.

The NBA said it was updating the guidelines 'œin light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus." It further recommended that players 'œshould take aggressive measures to avoid contact with others and remain home as much as possible, leaving only for essential activities."

The league described those activities as 'œbuying food, medicine, or other necessary supplies; obtaining critical medical services; providing necessary care for a family member in another household; or attending to some other emergency."

Entering Thursday, the NBA had seven players - four from the Brooklyn Nets, two from the Utah Jazz and one from the Detroit Pistons - known to have tested positive for COVID-19. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that eight teams have been tested; not all of those teams have publicly acknowledged testing, so it is possible that the number of positives among NBA players could be higher.