AP PHOTOS: Small business falls victim to virus

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck stands on the sidewalk outside his business while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "All you do is hear about the stock market, the stock market, the stock market," said Peck who has vendor costs and rent to cover. "And granted, I understand how important the stock market is and you could pump money into the system. But I don't even get what you're gonna do for me." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck, center, and general manager Kyle Dollinger, right, close his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I have had vendors who said, 'No worries Let's talk when this is over," said Peck. "I've had vendors who are like, no, put it on your credit card. It's a very tough situation and I don't know how propping up the stock market is going to help me in these three months when it's not like when the stocks go up I owe my vendors less, you know?" Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck, right, speaks with general manager Kyle Dollinger, left, while they wear protective gloves and face masks during their coffee shop and bakery business closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York . "Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down," said Dollinger speaking on the government response to the pandemic. "But it's interesting to see firsthand responses that things seem to change every every hour, every day." Associated Press

Peck's Food general manager Kyle Dollinger is reflected in mirrors alongside owner Theodore Peck, below, as they close their storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "Hopefully as soon as this is over, we will be able to retain the staff that we put together," said Dollinger. "They're wonderful people. I want to see them return here immediately." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck runs his hand along his service countertop of a coffee shop and bakery as he closes his storefront, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "My business is doing a certain type of business," said Peck. "And all of a sudden, you know, 'Oh, we're going to move everything to the Internet' or 'We're going to move everything to just phone calls?" We're a community coffee shop. People have to come in to be a part of it." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck looks out towards the front of his empty business as he closes his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "It's very challenging when you look at the federal response," said Peck. "Let's say it's very disconcerting when you can't trust your federal leaders. I guess I'll put it like that." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck pauses at his service counter while closing his storefront in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. "I'm worried about our relationship as parents to child," said Peck as he discusses his 8-year-old son. "And I'm worried about like, how is he going to process things after this? You know, when they have lockdown drills, it freaks them out. Now we're actually living something that is almost comparable to that as a society as being in a lockdown drill." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck checks his cash draw while wearing protective gloves as he closes his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I got a family. It's very stressful," said Peck. "I'll be honest with you. I'm trying to make the best of it." Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck reacts while speaking of the food he will need to dispose of as he closes his storefront for business due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I have had vendors who said, 'No worries. Let's talk when this is over," said Peck. "I've had vendors who are like, no, put it on your credit card. It's a very tough situation and I don't know how propping up the stock market is going to help me in these three months when it's not like when the stocks go up I owe my vendors less, you know?" Associated Press

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. "I really love my employees and the fact that I didn't get to say goodbye to twenty two of them?," said Peck who was in quarantine pending a negative COVID-19 test. 'I wrote them letters and emails and, you know, reached out and have donated. But I mean, there's no recourse for being able to say I was in quarantine. I only had like an hour meeting with my staff and my managers before I knew it was going to happen." Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The coronavirus delivered a pair of gut punches to Theodore Peck, owner of a coffee shop and bakery in Brooklyn.

When his 8-year-old son came down with symptoms that prompted their doctor to test for COVID-19, they were quarantined together until the results came back negative.

But while he was confined to his home, New York ordered a near-shutdown of all restaurants to fight the virus. Peck had to close down his business and fire all his workers, and do it remotely.

'My life's work is being ... you know, destroyed, like picked over,' he said. 'I really love my employees and the fact that I didn't get to say goodbye to 22 of them?' he said.

'I wrote them letters and emails and, you know, reached out and have donated. But I mean, there's no recourse for being able to say I was in quarantine. I only had like an hour meeting with my staff and my managers before I knew it was going to happen."

Emergency policies to curtail the spread of the respiratory disease have sent shockwaves through the economy. Small businesses, like Peck's, are less resilient when faced with reduced foot traffic due to movement restrictions.

'My business is doing a certain type of business,' said Peck. 'And to all of a sudden, you know, 'Oh, we're going to move everything to the Internet' or 'We're going to move everything to just phone calls?' We're a community coffee shop. People have to come in to be a part of it.'

Now he and his general manager Kyle Dollinger are cleaning his shuttered storefront. Facing down rent and vendor bills while suffering losses on perishable foods, Peck, who operates two locations, bristles at the federal response to the crisis.

'It's very challenging when you look at the federal response,' said Peck, 'Let's say it's very disconcerting when you can't trust your federal leaders. I guess I'll put it like that.'