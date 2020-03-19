Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Shelter In Place story

A man crosses a nearly empty street in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday. Associated Press

A woman wears a mask and gloves while carrying toilet paper across the street in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A man wearing a mask waits to cross an intersection in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Lisa Wang wears a mask while walking her dog Rooney on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020.

A man wears a mask while walking under the marquee of The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Clouds form above the San Francisco skyline in this view from a Golden Gate Ferry Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.

A man stands in front of the shuttered Tadich Grill in the Financial District and looks down California Street Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco. The restaurant is California's oldest continually running restaurant dating to 1849.

Angel Cincotta, co-owner of the Alioto-Lazio Fish Company, talks about how she plans to stay open at Fisherman's Wharf Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.

Tom La Torre waits to seat customers while standing outside his Sabella & LaTorre restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.

A cable car operator looks out toward the Golden Gate Bridge while standing at the near-empty Hyde Street turnaround Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.

A Pier 39 carousel operator waits for riders at Fisherman's Wharf Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco.

Light traffic moves along Interstate 280 in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020.

The main hallway of the Ferry Building Marketplace is mostly empty Monday, March 16, 2020, in San Francisco. Evidence that people were staying home included traffic flowing freely on some freeways that are normally congested during rush hours.

A man fixes his coffee while riding a near empty Golden Gate Ferry from Sausalito Monday, March 16, 2020, to San Francisco. Twelve passengers were riding the boat that normally carries around 200.