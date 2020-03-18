The Latest: Packers extend deadline to pay season tickets

The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can begin making agreements with free agents official as the league's business season begins Wednesday. All times EDT:

___

12:50 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers are extending the deadline for season ticket holders to pay for their 2020 tickets to June 1 to allow them more time to deal with any potential impact from the coronavirus.

The previous deadline for season ticket holders was March 31. Invoices were sent out in late February, along with a brochure outlining new pricing.

If a game is canceled and can't be rescheduled, season ticket holders would receive a refund for the impacted games or could credit that amount to future playoff or regular-season tickets for 2021.

The same policy would apply to games that are played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, such as if a public authority restricted gatherings to a certain number of people.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL