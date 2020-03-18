The Latest: Cruise ship with infections heads to France

An empty Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A man carries a toddler on his shoulders as both wear protective face masks to help prevent the coronavirus outbreak walk on a street in Beijing, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. As the pandemic expanded its reach, China and South Korea were trying to hold their hard-fought gains. China is quarantining new arrivals, who in recent days have accounted for an increasing number of cases, and South Korea starting Thursday will increase screenings of all overseas arrivals.

A worker wears a face mask as he works in the office of a tech company in Beijing, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. China's government has encouraged firms to open for business to restart the nation's economy as the number of new cases of coronavirus reported in the country continues to fall.

People wait their turn for a blood sample in a hallway of a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Tuesday.

A worker of the state-owned Concepción Palacios Maternity Hospital manufactures face masks in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Workers of the city's main maternity are preparing makeshift masks with disposable blue sheets to distribute to medical staff and other workers of the health center for protection of an eventual spread of the COVID-19 illness.

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year.

Tourists wearing masks walk on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk.

A man walks on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk.

A Somali man wears a surgical mask and gloves on the street after after the government announced the closure of schools and universities and banned large gatherings, following the announcement on Monday of the country's first case of the new coronavirus, in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

People wait their turn for a blood sample in a hallway of a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Tuesday.

Medical workers wearing face masks gesture from hospital La Paz in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday.

A Howard University student from Trinidad and Tobago wears a face mask and plastic gloves as he moves out of his dorm room in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant on a police vehicle as it exits the area most of infected with coronavirus in the country, came from that area, at the town of Debar, in the western part of North Macedonia, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. While expecting the President to declare the state of emergency, North Macedonia has closed borders for foreign nationals to enter, shut down two country's airports, restaurants, bars, schools, universities, kindergartens and constantly appeal people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

A food vendor hands a client her purchase in a bag at the main market where other vendors wears protective masks as a preventative measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A man talks on his mobile phone outside a closed tennis club in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Dutch government ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants, coffeeshops, sex clubs and sport and fitness clubs to be closed as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020, migrants on a roof of a temporary detention center shout freedom slogans during a protest at the Aluche CIE in Madrid, Spain. The CIEs are meant to hold adult migrants whose return to their home countries is guaranteed under Spain's agreements with countries such as Morocco and Algeria. The migrants are held for a maximum of 60 days but many of them end up being released after that period if the deportation doesn't happen. Human right groups call for the release of detained migrants and the cessation of all new internments given the current border restrictions since the COVID-19 outbreak. The banner reads in Spanish "Freedom".

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant on a truck before entering the area most of infected with coronavirus in the country, at the town of Debar, in the western part of North Macedonia, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. While expecting the President to declare the state of emergency, North Macedonia has closed borders for foreign nationals to enter, shut down two country's airports, restaurants, bars, schools, universities, kindergartens and constantly appeal people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

A worker disinfects a rubbish bin to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday.

Stock trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in New York. Global stock markets have sunk in a third day of wild price swings after President Donald Trump promised to prop up the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of graffiti depicting Saint Fermin, with writing in many different languages asking for blessings, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday.

Dr. Jana Cua, left, is swabbed as she is tested for COVID-19 at the Doris Ison Health Center, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Miami. The testing is being provided by Community Health of South Florida, Inc.

Trucks stand on the highway close to the border between Austria and Hungary near Bruck an der Leitha, Austria, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Hungary has closed the border due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a playground in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Israel braced for its first fatalities as the number of coronavirus cases spiked by 25% on Wednesday.

A man walks in a deserted main square in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A young boy plays his trumpet from a balcony, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Spain will mobilize 200 billion euros or the equivalent to one fifth of the country's annual output in loans, credit guarantees and subsidies for workers and vulnerable citizens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday.

A man and a boy walk past a double-decker bus that is used as a cafe, symbolically wearing a face mask, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 18. 2020. Ukraine has so far reported more then ten confirmed cases of the new virus and two deaths. Ukrainian government closed the country's border last week, shut down schools and banned public events, suspended public transportation and imposed fines for violating quarantine protocols.

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 204,00 people and killed more than 8,200. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 82,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

___

The trans-Atlantic cruise ship Costa Luminosa, which has several COVID-19 cases among its passengers, is heading for the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.

More than 200 Americans are among the over 1,400 people on the cruise that French authorities say will arrive in Marseille port waters Thursday. It's not known if French authorities will let the ship in. It's unlikely they will let the passengers disembark, given the current stringent anti-virus movement rules imposed in the country.

The ship was allowed to stop in Tenerife in Spain on Sunday and offload three people who needed to be evacuated and hospitalized. The ship had initially been denied permission to dock but the ministry gave special permission. Spanish media say their three partners were also allowed off.

The rest of the passengers were barred from disembarking in the Spanish Canary Islands.

On March 13, officials said Puerto Rico's first virus case was a 68-year-old Italian woman who arrived on the Costa Luminosa with symptoms. She was taken to a hospital in San Juan and confirmed to be infected. Puetro Rico's government has since banned cruise ship dockings.

___

Turkey is sealing its land and rail border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria as part of its efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Wednesday that Turkey's six border gates with Greece and Bulgaria would be closed as of midnight. Ferry crossings between Turkey and Greece have also been suspended

Thousands of migrants had massed at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece over the past weeks, after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent migrants from making their way to European countries. The move aimed to force EU countries to share in the burden of caring for more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

__

The U.N.'s International Labor Organization estimates that fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak could cause nearly 25 million job losses and drain up to $3.4 trillion worth of income by the end of this year.

The Geneva-based agency said 'an internationally coordinated policy response' could help mitigate such losses through worker protections, fiscal stimulus, and support for jobs and wages,

ILO laid out a number of scenarios on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, estimating an increase in worldwide unemployment of between 5.3 million and 24.7 million people. That's on top of the estimated 188 million that the agency had predicted late last year in its annual forecast.

The agency noted the global financial crisis boosted global unemployment by 22 million people.

'Falls in employment also mean large income losses for workers,' ILO said as it presented its preliminary assessment.

___

Hungary's prime minister made an announcement about the coronavirus crisis live on Facebook but it had no sound, so most of the country still has no idea what he said.

Viktor Orban has been using social media, especially Facebook and Instagram, to make announcements, show videos of his trips abroad or send greetings on national holidays or, recently, on International Women's Day.

Wednesday's announcement drew tens of thousands of mostly baffled comments below the soundless post, with many people wondering what he was saying. Several Hungarian news sites pointed out that it would be have been a better idea for Orban to use Hungary' amply funded state media for such announcements.

--

Authorities in Greece have imposed movement restrictions for migrants and refugees at camps on islands near the Turkish coast as part of public safety measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, migrants at camps on Lesbos and four other islands will only be allowed to visit towns on the islands in small groups and for limited periods, the Migration Affairs Ministry said. The ministry said it was also speeding up plans to build detention facilities on the islands or convert existing sites to be used for detention.

Although no infections have been confirmed at the camps, severe conditions of overcrowding and ongoing arrivals are a major source of concern for Greek authorities.

The new restrictions, valid for 30 days, mean that many charity group workers will not be allowed access to the camps.

___

UNESCO says around half the world's student population is now out of school because of the global virus pandemic.

The latest school closures cover 102 countries with smaller, localized shutdowns in others for a total of 850 million students, from pre-schools to universities. A week ago, school shutdowns covered just 15 countries, the United Nations agency said.

UNESCO said Wednesday that education systems are using both high- and low-tech solutions to bridge the gaps, including video classes and radio programming.

___

Authorities say a New York man threatened to blow up an office building where New York state set up its coronavirus testing command post.

The Journal News reports that Pedro Cheng was arrested and charged Tuesday in Westchester County court with making a terrorist threat to the building in New Rochelle. A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the organization representing Cheng.

Police say he called Monday evening and said he was going blow the building up 'with all you guys inside.' It isn't clear whether Cheng knew the health department had operations there. Search dogs found no bomb.

___

In Detroit, buses were running again Wednesday, a day after drivers failed to report to work and service was canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.

Rides now are free and passengers will enter and exit through a rear side door, steps that avoid contact with drivers. An average of 85,000 people ride the buses each day.

'I feel comfortable now,' said driver Wayne Clayton, who wears a mask. 'It's certainly an important job. We've got to get people to work.'

___

A Christian evangelical group headed by the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham has sent a field hospital to northern Italy to tend to coronavirus patients, joining China in offering aid to Italy's overwhelmed health care system.

The Defense Ministry said a DC8 belonging to Samaritan's Purse landed at the Verona airport late Tuesday. The group says it sent a 68-bed field hospital, including eight intensive care beds, 20 tons of medical equipment and 32 specialists. The hospital is to be set up for three months in hard-hit Cremona province of northern Lombardy.

Samaritan's Purse is headed by the pastor Franklin Graham, one of President Donald Trump's evangelical allies. Critics have accused Samaritan's Church of proselytizing through its aid but the group says its aid is provided regardless of religious affiliation.

Aid groups say Italy has a severe shortage of the medical equipment needed to properly fight the coronavirus.

--

Britain's beloved soap operas are falling victim to the new coronavirus.

The BBC says it is suspending production on shows including the prime-time soap 'EastEnders' and medical dramas 'Casualty,' 'Doctors' and 'Holby City.'

The broadcaster said it would show two episodes of 'EastEnders' a week instead of the usual four, to make the stock of already-recorded shows last longer.

Broadcast since 1985, 'EastEnders' follows the lives of characters in a fictional working-class London neighborhood.

The producers of Britain's most-watched soap, 'Coronation Street,' have not yet announced whether they will suspend production.

--

Puerto Rico's governor has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt all commercial passenger flights to and from the U.S. territory for two weeks to help curb coronavirus cases. The FAA has not responded.

Gov. Wanda VÃ¡zquez on Wednesday also announced that doctors no longer need permission from the island's Health Department to request that someone be tested for COVID-19.

The governor on Sunday announced a two-week curfew that has closed down nearly all businesses except gas stations and those in the health, finance and food sectors.

Puerto Rico, which previously had a hurricane health crisis, has five confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

___

The European Union is trying to help repatriate around 80,000 citizens stuck outside Europe after the coronavirus hit global transport systems, but says it faces huge logistical challenges.

The EU's executive commission said Wednesday that many Europeans have been brought back from China and Sri Lanka, and that other cases had arisen in the United States and Japan.

The EU has helped bring back more than 600 European citizens - but also some U.S., Swiss and Bosnians - from Morocco after the country said it was cancelling flights on Sunday night. EU officials helped win a reprieve and flights can now continue until Thursday. Hundreds of Europeans are also stuck in the Maldives.

--

The Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled, becoming the latest victim of the coronavirus epidemic.

The 65th edition of the annual celebration of pop and often-trashy glamor was due to be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, with the grand final being held May 16.

The European Broadcasting Union said Wednesday organizers had explored 'many alternative options' to allow the contest to go ahead. But it said uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions put in place by many governments had made it 'impossible to continue with the live event as planned.'

Europe has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Britain is one of the few European countries not to order the mass closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic -- but that has started to change.

The governments of Scotland and Wales both say schools will close on Friday.

England, which is home to 56 million of the U.K.'s 66 million people, has not yet closed schools but a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement will be made 'imminently.'

It's not clear how long the schools will remain shut. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that 'I cannot promise they will reopen before the summer holidays.'

British schools go much later into the summer than American schools, ending in mid-July last year.

___

The governor of the Italian region hardest-hit by coronavirus infections is warning citizens that if they don't stay in their homes as they should, he'll ask the central government for even stricter measures.

Italian authorities say too many people are violating last week's national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.

Lombardy Gov. Attilio Fontana told a news conference Wednesday 'every time out of the house is a time you put yourself at risk and put others at risk' for catching COVID-19.''

As of Tuesday, Lombardy had slightly more than half of Italy's 31,506 virus cases and 1,640 of Italy's 2,503 deaths. Italy is the second hardest-hit nation after China in the pandemic.

--

Not all Parisians are obeying the rules to stay inside to contain the new virus.

Paris police said Wednesday hey checked more than 10,000 people after new confinement measures went into effect at midnight, and by late morning had fined 522 violators.

Most were individuals who defied rules against non-essential movement around town, but four people were also fined for keeping non-essential businesses open.

People are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why. It can be handwritten or saved on a phone if people don't have printers at home.

France has 7,730 cases of the virus, including 175 people who have died.

___

Tens of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have been stranded abroad as countries close borders and suspend air traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 35,000 Ukrainians await evacuation in different countries, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said Wednesday. He asked the government to allocate $4 million for flights to bring them back home. Earlier this week 175 flights brought more than 33,000 Ukrainians back home.

At the same time Russian authorities are working to help tens of thousands of Russian tourists facing difficulties returning home. According to Russia's state tourism watchdog Rosturizm, there are 100,000 Russian tourists still abroad.

More than 1,000 Russians found themselves trapped in Montenegro after its air space was closed. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the situation "critical."

Zakharova added the situation was difficult in Latin America and Moldova as well.

___

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his country will impose an entry ban for people from parts of Italy, Spain and Iceland, citing the World Health Organization declaration that Europe is now the center of the world's coronavirus pandemic.

Abe also said Japan will step up quarantines for visitors from 38 countries including most of the rest of Europe, as well as Iran and Egypt. It will require a self-quarantine at designated locations and restraint in using public transportation for 14 days. Visas issued in those countries will be revoked.

Abe also urged the Japanese citizens to reconsider any overseas trips 'regardless of the area.'

--

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is readying further financial help for workers and measures to protect those who rent to see through the economic harm caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

During weekly questions in a sparsely attended House of Commons as lawmakers were told to keep their distance to try to slow the spread of the virus, Johnson said it is only right 'whatever their circumstances, we should ensure that workers get the support that they need.'

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, has argued that the legal minimum for sick pay should be increased from the current $112 a week and extended to all types of workers.

The government has already loosened policies over sick pay and has announced a 350 billion-pound ($416 billion) support package of mainly cheap government-backed loans for businesses to support them through the inevitable economic damage caused by the crisis.

___

The traffic jam on the Czech-Polish border has gone from bad to worse despite the efforts from those countries' leaders to deal with coronavirus supply chain disruptions.

The line of trucks waiting on the Czech side to enter Poland at the northern Nachod - Kudowa-Slone crossing was more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) long on Wednesday. It was 40 kilometers (25 miles) the previous days.

To ease the situation, Poland opened three more crossings on Wednesday after Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek spoke to their Polish counterparts.

The miles of trucks have been also queuing at northeastern Czech Republic at another crossing to Poland and on the border with Slovakia in the east.

--

Spain announced 2,538 new cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 13,716. Nearly half of those have been hospitalized and 774 are requiring intensive care, according to national health authorities. There are 588 deaths officially recorded, 67 more than on Tuesday.

Spanish regions where clusters have been identified in elderly nursing homes are showing a higher rate of fatalities and required hospitalization, has said the head of the Spanish health emergency center, Fernando SimÃ³n. That's the case of Madrid, where at least 17 people have died only in one nursing home and dozens more have been infected.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez has called for political unity to combat the new virus, saying 'the worst has yet to come.'

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak