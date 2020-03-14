Reports: Spain locks down as coronavirus infections spike
Updated 3/14/2020 8:28 AM
MADRID -- Spanish media are reporting that Spain's government will announce Saturday that it is placing tight restrictions on movement for the nation of 46 million people while declaring a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
News agency Europa Press and daily newspaper El Mundo reported the drastic step shortly before Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez was due to address the nation.
Health authorities in Spain said Saturday that coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, half of them in the capital, Madrid. That represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours.
