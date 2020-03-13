What's Happening: Life feels surreal; celebrities infected

A medical staffer watches from a tent at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Italians woke up to yet further virus-containment restrictions after Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered restaurants, cafes and retail shops closed after imposing a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Associated Press

A priest walks in Codogno, Italy, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Lombardy cluster of COVID-19 was first registered in the tiny town of Codogno on Feb. 19, when the first patient tested positive and has been a red zone until the end of seclusion and return of production in the recent days. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Associated Press

A security guard wearing a protective mask assists a woman in Manila, Philippines Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. Associated Press

Servpro cleaning workers are sprayed as they exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the end of a day spent cleaning inside the facility near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. Associated Press

A tourist wearing protective mask walk in front of giant Buddha at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. Associated Press

A bus depot employees walk past a disinfected bus in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 13, 2020.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Kirill Zykov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Associated Press

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, A bus depot employee disinfects a bus in Moscow, Russia. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Denis Voronin, Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has lent a surreal quality to the lives of millions of people around the globe. It has disrupted daily routines, overwhelmed hospitals, shuttered schools and offices and halted many sporting and entertainment events. If that weren't enough, many are also forced to grapple with fears about the financial toll, from lost jobs and businesses to shrinking retirement accounts.

These are some of the latest developments on Friday:

PEOPLE CONFRONT DISRUPTED ROUTINES

The intensifying spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has dashed hopes for a quick containment, even with travel and social events curbed drastically. People fretted over the health risks to the elderly, threatened jobs and dwindling savings, while caring for children staying home from shuttered schools. China, where the outbreak emerged late last year, still accounts for more than 60% of global infections. But on Friday it reported just eight new cases and seven deaths. With China's caseload slowing, its government was helping other countries with its expertise, sending a medical crew to Italy and surplus supplies to Iran.

LEADERS AND CELEBRITIES INFECTED

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the prime minister to go into isolation for 14 days as well even though he has no symptoms. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, FÃ¡bio Wajngarten, tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior aides in Florida. The White House said Trump had almost no interaction with Wajngarten and does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson remain isolated in a hospital in Australia after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Hanks said they are taking the situation 'one day at a time' and that they are staying isolated so as not to spread it to others. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

AMERICAN LIFE UPENDED

After first striking Asia, and then Europe, now America, too, is upending routines as the coronavirus affects just about every facet of American life. Most big tech companies in San Francisco and Seattle have told employees to work from home, emptying out the downtown neighborhoods that are a hub for tech and venture capital firms. The change came on suddenly and many feel unprepared. In Las Vegas, where so much of the economy is tied to big crowds from concerts, tournaments, conventions and tourists, many suddenly found themselves out of work. Across the nation, parents struggled to take care of children kept home from schools while families worried about dwindling retirement savings and the health of elderly parents.

ASIAN COUNTRIES SEEK TO STOP VIRUS' RETURN

Just as the spread of the disease is stabilizing in much of Asia, following a major outbreak in China and sizable ones in South Korea and Japan, it is popping up in new hotspots around the world. That has prompted those three nations to take measures to prevent the new coronavirus from coming back to where it first broke out. The South Korean government, which recently was complaining about global efforts to stop people arriving from the country, is now introducing new screening and border controls on people arriving from abroad, to prevent the reintroduction of the virus.

